The road closure affects Dreenhill near Haverfordwest and will be closed during the day for seven days according to a public notice issued by Pembrokeshire County Council in the November 1 edition of the Western Telegraph.

The order affects the following road:

Unclassified (U6030) road at Dreenhill, Haverfordwest, from the junction with the B4327 Haverfordwest to Dale road, south to a point near the property known as Chapel House.

The closure is to allow for telecom infrastructure works to be carried out and will come into force on November 20 and will last for seven days. During this time, the road will be closed between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

During this period, no traffic other than exempted vehicles will be able to use the road. There will be an alternative route in place which is via the B4327 Haverfordwest to Dale road, U6031 road leading towards Denant Mill and U6030 road.