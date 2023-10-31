Now, more details have been released including the exact dates the ban will begin.

The ban comes after a number of attacks on humans and in September Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the breed is a “danger to our communities”.

In a video statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak added that the ban was an attempt to “stop these attacks and protect the public”.

It’s clear the American XL Bully dog is a danger to our communities.



I’ve ordered urgent work to define and ban this breed so we can end these violent attacks and keep people safe. pic.twitter.com/Qlxwme2UPQ — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) September 15, 2023

When will the American XL Bully ban begin? Key dates

The government announced that the breed will become one of those under the Dangerous Dog Act by the end of 2023 and specific dates have now been revealed.

Breeding, selling, advertising, rehoming, abandoning and allowing an XL Bully to stray in England and Wales will be illegal from December 31, 2023, reports Sky News.

Additionally, from this date, XL Bullies must wear a muzzle and be kept on a lead when out in public.

It will become illegal to own an XL Bully from February 1, 2024 unless it is included on a list of exempted dogs.

Environment Secretary Therese Coffey said ministers had taken “quick and decisive action to protect the public from tragic dog attacks”.

She added: “We will continue to work closely with the police, canine and veterinary experts, and animal welfare groups, as we take forward these important measures.”