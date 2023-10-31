This was provided by the Bristol based band Around About Dusk. They are an adventurous musical project playing original songs with influences ranging from New Orleans jazz, old time, and European folk traditions with eclectic instrumentation and rich vocal and musette harmonies.

Exciting performances by the trumpet of Lewis Taylor and clarinet of Gus Dolding was very reminiscent of the New Orleans sound of the Louis Armstrong era, before the saxophone became established within a band.

Many of the songs presented to us were compositions of the Leader, Rachael Lawrence who also played the accordion, weaving melodies within the tunes and supporting the occasional fralich trumpet of Lewis. This was further backed up by Bill Frampton on the ‘skeleton’ Yamaha Double Bass and with Gus this time playing guitar.

The event was supported by Night Out.

Next month on the 16th November Narberth Jazz will present at the Plas Hotel the Keith Little Swing Four.

Featuring Gethin Liddington on trumpet, Bill Fletcher bass, Greg Evans on drums and Keith on piano. The jazz style is set in the Swing era of the 30s and 40s but includes a few Dixieland numbers and even a bit of shuffle. The Band takes the music seriously but always has fun on stage.

