Dyfed-Powys Police are looking for anyone who may have any information about the incident which took place in Haverfordwest earlier this year.

It is alleged that an air rifle was fired at a person in Hill Street, Haverfordwest, in the afternoon of May 22, 2023.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone with any information about the incident – whether witnessed in person or captured on CCTV, doorbell or dashcam – is asked to make themselves known to the force. The force can be contacted at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or by calling 101. When contacting about the alleged air rifle incident, use the reference number 23000435849.