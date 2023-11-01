The group – which consisted of more than 13 triathlon participants who were friends as well as former colleagues of Wayne Evans.

Wayne was a passionate fundraiser for the chemotherapy day unit at Prince Philip Hospital in Llanelli as a way to give back for the care he received at the unit. He completed the Wales 5k run at this year’s Long Course Weekend with a group of his family and friends in the summer but just two weeks before Team N2S were due to take on this latest challenge, he died.

Team N2S on their cycle (Image: Hywel Dda Health Charities)

The group cycled from Bangor to Llanelli during the August bank holiday weekend.

One of the team, Sara O’Brien, said: “The cycle was a very emotional time as we sadly lost Wayne two weeks before the challenge.

“While we were already very motivated to fundraise for the chemotherapy unit, losing Wayne at this time meant that we were even more determined as we wanted to honour his name.

“The unit has touched so many of our lives, it felt incredibly rewarding to raise money for such a worthy and meaningful cause.

“We are immensely proud of our achievement. It was a very challenging cycle, both mentally and physically. There were some gruelling hills to climb, and the weather wasn’t ideal, but our team spirit and determination prevailed throughout.

“We would like to thank all who donated, our vehicle support team, our wonderful sponsors, and all who turned up to cheer us in at the finish line. We couldn’t have done it without you.”

Team N2S cycled from Bangor to Llanelli (Image: Hywel Dda Health Charities)

Marie Williams, sister at the unit, said: “Over the past year, we got to know Wayne and his family so well. He would always come into the unit with a smile on his face no matter how he felt underneath.

“We are so grateful for the fundraising efforts of Sara O’Brien, all the N2S Cycle team and Team Evans, and for all the donations that we have received.

“The money will be used to purchase a new treatment couch for the unit which will be used daily by our patients. Thank you very much.”