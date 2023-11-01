Connor Lewis Babb, 20, of Glebelands, Hakin, was found guilty of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence by Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 21.

He was caught on February 24 driving a Skoda Octavia on Golden Hill, Main Street, Pembroke, without a supervisory driver and without displaying L plates as is required by a driver with a provisional licence.

He was given three points on her licence and ordered to pay £220 fine, £88 surcharge and £90 costs.

Jason McDonald, 56, of Whitehall Drive, Pembroke, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 21.

He committed the offence on June 16 when he failed to provide Dyfed-Powys Police with information relating to the identity of the driver of a Ford Transit which was believed to have been involved in a previous offence.

He was given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £660 fine, £264 surcharge and £90 costs.

Jay Michael Roberts, 26, of Castle Way, Dale, Haverfordwest, admitted driving without insurance at Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 14.

He was caught on February 19 driving a Fiat Doblo on the B4329 Woodstock, Haverfordwest, when there was no insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle.

He was given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £400 fine, £160 surcharge and £90 costs.

He received no separate penalty after admitting a charge of driving a vehicle that posed a danger of injury after there were no seats or seatbelts in the back of the vehicle and a passenger was lying on the floor of the rear of the vehicle.

Luke Lovell, 32, of Cromie Avenue, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of speeding by Cardiff Magistrates Court on October 23.

He was caught on April 15 doing 39mph in a Ford Transit on the A483 Fabian Way, St Thomas, Swansea, where the limit was 30mph.

He was given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £66 fine and £34 surcharge.

Arron James Harris, 35, of Castleton Grove, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of speeding by Cardiff Magistrates Court on October 24.

He was caught on April 19 doing 61mph in a BMW on the M4 Port Talbot, where the limit is 50mph.

He was given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £220 fine, £88 surcharge and £90 costs.