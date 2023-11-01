The awards, which are being run in conjunction with the Association of Dogs and Cats Homes, are a means of recognising the hard work and dedication being put in by teams and individuals within the animal charity sector who continue to go that extra mile in helping to rescue and rehome animals that desperately need some love.

The panel of judges will now have the difficult task of narrowing the shortlist down to just three finalists in each category.

Judges will be looking for clear examples of:

EXCEPTIONAL levels of care and compassion;

OUTSTANDING knowledge, expertise and communication and

PEOPLE that go above and beyond their duties to improve animal welfare.

Greenacres Rescue Limited was founded in 2008, when Pembrokeshire resident Mikey Lawlor began to realise the need within the county for rescuing animals which, through no fault of their own, had found themselves in need.

It is now the only all-animal rescue centre in Pembrokeshire, which means that as well as taking in cats, dogs and other general pets, their care extends to livestock including pigs, horses, goats and sheep as well as ferrets and reptiles.

It raises its funds through charity shops and other fundraising activities and the money raised is used to buy shelter, food and veterinary care for the animals.

But as the number of animals entering into its care reaches epic proportions, the financial strains are tough.

Romeo and Juliet are just two of the kittens currently at Greenacres (Image: Greenacres Rescue)

“It’s been a relentless year, particularly with the number of abandoned and poorly kittens that we’ve been receiving, plus all the dogs that are being picked up from the streets,” says Mikey.

“But our aim is to do everything we possibly can to look after each and every animal that comes into our care until we can find a suitable and loving home for them to move on to.”

One of this year’s additions was Ariel, the six-legged spaniel puppy found abandoned in Pembroke Dock, who made international headlines – including the New York Times - after her story first broke in the Western Telegraph in October. Ariel is currently in foster care, awaiting further assessments from her vet concerning the way in which her treatment will progress, but already she’s showing remarkable progress.

The beautiful Ariel (Image: Greenacres Rescue)

“She recently started her puppy classes to ensure she becomes a well-balanced, socialised and well behaved dog but she's also visited the Broad Haven Community Primary School to meet the children that have been kindly raising funds for her operation,” said Mikey.

“This week we have a medical review booked to assess if we are any closer to booking the operation that’s needed, so we’re keeping our fingers crossed that things will go well and Ariel can continue her recovery.

“Yes, it’s been a difficult year, but receiving a nomination like this make Greenacres Rescue very proud to have such a fantastic team on board.”