Police were called to the property, which is located in North Gate, in the early hours of October 10, There they discovered two males on top of the roof.

One of the men, Christopher Harding, this week appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates where he pleaded guilty to theft.

“This wasn’t an opportunist theft, but it had been well prepared for,” stated Crown Prosecutor, Sian Vaughan.

“He had a head torch and the items recovered in his rucksack included rubber gloves and a kitchen knife.”

Ms Vaughan went on to read from a victim impact statement prepared by the owner of Tots Nursery, Mr Graham Francis.

“This is the third time my property has been targeted,” he said.

“It’s got to the point where I’m scared at what I’ll wake up to next. I’m currently driving into Haverfordwest twice a day to check on the property which is taking up a great deal of my time as I’m concerned that it’ll happen again.”

While the value of the lead flashing that was stolen remains unknown, the damage caused to the roof totalled £1,500.

Harding, 36, of Freemans View, Haverfordwest, was represented in court by Mr Tom Lloyd.

“The value of what was taken remains unknown but we’re not arguing with the compensation claim of £1,500,” he said.

“This was an impulsive act. My client was intoxicated, he’d been out drinking, and it was an error of judgement.”

This was endorsed in court by the probation service.

“That day the defendant had been drinking, and when he drinks he does stupid things,” commented the officer.

She went on to say that Harding is a qualified brick layer, but is currently unemployed.

After considering the facts, magistrates sentenced Harding to a 12-month community order during which he must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation requirement days.

He must also wear an alcohol monitoring tag for 30 days. He was ordered to pay £1,500 compensation to Mr Graham Francis, a £114 court surcharge and £85 costs.