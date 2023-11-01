- Restrictions were in place on the Cleddau Bridge this morning due to strong winds, being closed to 'high-sided vehicles'.
- The bridge has since re-opened to all vehicles.
- Yellow weather warnings are in place later today for rain and wind.
