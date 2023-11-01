Gelliswick Road in Hakin was shut on the morning of Tuesday, October 31 as a clean-up took place.

Dyfed-Powys Police and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident, as well as Pembrokeshire County Council.

Natural Resources Wales were also informed of the spillage.

While the closure was in place, a Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “The council has been made aware, and staff are currently en-route to clean it up.”

A fire service spokesperson has said: “At 8.43am on Tuesday, October 31, the Milford Haven crew was called to an incident in Hakin, Milford Haven.

“A large quantity of fuel has spilled onto a road, causing the road to be slippery and hazardous to drive on.

“Crew members assisted with cleaning the spillage off the road, as well as informing nearby members of the public of the hazards present, along with Dyfed Powys Police officers.

“The local authority were also in attendance and the incident was handed over to them.

“Natural Resources Wales were informed of the incident.

“The crew left the scene at 9.41am.”