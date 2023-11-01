The three men each faced a charge of failing to identify the driver of a vehicle alleged to have committed an offence when required to do so by the police.

The each had their cases heard at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on October 18.

Here’s a round-up of their cases.

RONALD CLARKE, 48, of Clos Llwyn Ty Gwyn in Whitland, was ordered to pay more than £1,000 over allegations of a Ford Transit being driven at 36mph in a 30mph limit.

The offence related to a van reportedly being driven six miles per hour over the speed limit on the A478 at Begelly on March 17.

An offence of failing to identify the driver of the Ford Transit when required to do so by the police in relation to the alleged speeding offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on October 18.

Clarke was fined £660, and was ordered to pay a £264 surcharge and costs of £90. He was also hit with six points on his licence.

FAISAL MEAH, 40, of Nun Street in St Davids, refused to identify the driver of a BMW alleged to have been doing 93mph in a 70mph limit.

The charge related to a BMW reportedly driving 23mph over the limit on the A40 near Pensarn on March 19.

An offence of failing to identify the driver of a vehicle alleged to have committed an offence when required to do so was proved using the single justice procedure on October 18 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court.

Meah was fined £660, and must also pay a £264 surcharge and £90 in costs. He was hit with six points on his licence.

MICHAEL BOWLES, 37, of Hayston Avenue in Hakin, Milford Haven, has been ordered to pay more than £1,000 for not identifying the driver of an Audi.

Bowles was accused of not providing details to the police of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have committed an offence.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on October 18.

He was fined £660, and was ordered to pay a £264 surcharge and costs of £90. He also had six points added to his licence.