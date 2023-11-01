The defendants were all charged with motoring offences, including driving without L plates while a learner, driving with faulty tyres, speeding, and keeping an untaxed vehicle.

Their cases were heard at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court and Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on October 18.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

MARIUSZ KALUZNY, 47, of Ludchurch, was not complying with his provisional licence when driving near Saundersfoot.

Kaluzny was driving on the A478 at Pentlepoir on March 18 without displaying L plates or having a qualified passenger in the car.

He pleaded guilty at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on October 18.

Kaluzny was fined £218, and must pay costs of £90 and an £87 surcharge. He was also handed three penalty points.

RICHARD INNES, 38, of Llanwnog in Caersws, Powys, was driving with two faulty tyres in Pembrokeshire.

Innes was found to have the ply or cord exposed on both of the front tyres of his Hyundai Getz on the A487 at Penycwm on March 16.

He pleaded guilty to both offences, and was fined a total of £373 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court. Innes was also ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £149 surcharge, and had three points added to his licence.

MARCIN WISNIEWSKI, 31, of Walton East, was caught speeding on the A40 in Carmarthenshire.

Wisniewski was clocked by a manned speed camera doing 58mph on the A40 at Llanllwch on February 25 while a 50mph local traffic order was in place.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £72 and was ordered to pay a £28 surcharge on October 18 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court. Wisniewski was also hit with three penalty points.

ANDREW NALLY, 49, of Old Mart Ground in Narberth, admitted having an untaxed vehicle on the road.

Nally’s Fiat Panda’s was found to be untaxed on Freemans Way in Haverfordwest on October 28 last year, when the tax had expired on June 30, 2022.

He admitted the charge, and was fined £169 at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on October 18. Nally must also pay £85 in costs and vehicle excise back duty of £10.

NERYS DAVIES, 37, of Llandygwydd, near Cardigan, has been ordered to pay more than £400 after being caught speeding.

Davies was doing 39mph on the B4333 at Hermon in a Volvo XC60 on March 20. The speed limit is 30mph.

She pleaded guilty, and was fined £230 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on October 18. Davies was also ordered to pay a £92 surcharge and £90 in costs, and had three points added to her licence.