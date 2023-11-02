The pair have been charged with riding a motorbike that was more powerful than he was allowed to under his provisional licence and using a mobile phone at the wheel of her car.

Their cases were heard at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on October 18.

Here’s a round-up of their cases.

GLEN ALLEN, 26, of Waterloo Road in Hakin, Milford Haven, was caught riding a motorbike which he was not qualified to ride.

Allen was riding a 250CC Suzuki Marauder on Dale Road in Milford Haven on February 18, when his provisional licence only allowed him to ride motorbikes up to 125CC.

He pleaded not guilty at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on October 18 to riding otherwise in accordance with a licence and riding without insurance.

The case was adjourned until November 15.

EMILY PERKINS, 18, of Rhodiad in St Davids, is alleged to have been using her phone at the wheel.

Perkins has been charged with using a mobile phone while driving a Volkswagen Golf on the A40 at Letterston on March 18.

A summons was issued on October 18 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court for a hearing on November 6 at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.