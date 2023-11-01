Cardigan’s giant illuminated lantern parade will return on December 8 at 7pm, the organisers have confirmed.

Preparations have now begun for a spectacular Fantastical Beasts themed procession and Small World Theatre’s artists enthusiastically return to public lantern making sessions in November.

Now in its fifth year, Cardigan Giant Lantern Parade is supported by Cardigan Town Council, Ceredigion County Council and Leafed Through community bookshop.

Small World also began a fundraising campaign in October to address a funding shortfall and allow it to hold free public lantern-making workshops.

“We’re very close to achieving our £2,000 target towards lantern making material costs” said director Ann Shrosbree. “Every donation helps keep this event free to the public and we’re incredibly grateful to those who’ve added to the pot already”.

This year visitors can expect to see giants old and new. There will be some favourites like the Circus Elephant (last seen in the Eisteddfod in Tregaron 2022) and some new creatures made by Small World Theatre and Space to Create artists.

They will lead the merriment, accompanied by local musicians, into the grounds of Cardigan Castle. Lanterns galore will gather in a stunning display with fire jugglers.

Delicious locally sourced hot food and drink will be supplied at the castle by Kitchen 1176. This year Cardigan Town Traders will be collecting for the spectacular fireworks display, starting around 8pm.

To find out more, follow the parade developments and contribute to the fundraiser, visit Small World Theatre’s website smallworld.org.uk, linked above.