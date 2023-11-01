Yellow weather warnings have been put in place by the Met Office for strong winds and heavy rain from Wednesday evening.

The warning for rain comes in to place from 6pm, while the wind warning comes in to force from 9pm. They remain in place throughout the whole of Thursday.

Natural Resources Wales has issued a severe flood warning for the River Ritec at Tenby, where “significant risk to life and disruption to the community is expected for the next high tides”.

NRW has said that some roads may be closed, that flooding has become more extensive at the Kiln Park Caravan site, and that water levels are expected peak again at 11pm this evening (Wednesday).

A severe flood warning has been issued in Tenby. (Image: NRW)

Flood alerts have been issued for rivers in the Western Cleddau catchment area; in south Pembrokeshire; in the lower Teifi catchment area, downstream of Llanybydder; in the river Cothi catchment area in Carmarthenshire; in rivers in the Taf and Cynin catchment areas; and also for the Rivers Bran and Gwydderig at Llandovery.

There are also flood alerts for the upper Towy catchment area, upstream of Llandeilo – excluding the Bran at Llandovery, and for rivers in the lower Towy catchment downstream of Llandeilo.

“A period of adverse weather is affecting this region. River levels are expected to respond to the forecast rainfall. Flooding of low-lying land and roads is expected,” said an NRW spokesperson.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Heavy rain associated with Storm Ciaran is likely to bring disruption to parts of England and Wales.

“Very strong and potentially damaging winds associated with Storm Ciaran are likely late Wednesday onwards into Thursday.”

The Met Office has warned of possible delays and cancellations to public transport services, road and bridge closures, power cuts, possible flying debris, and dangerous conditions on sea fronts, coastal paths and roads, and at properties near the sea.

There are also warnings over possible flooding, which may cause damage to some buildings or cut off some communities. Fast flowing or deep flood water could also pose a danger to life.

More information, including the latest flood warnings and alerts, can be found at flood-warning.naturalresources.wales