Emma Blackmore, 43, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The charges related to a violent incident at Out nightclub in the early hours of Sunday, January 29.

After Blackmore attacked the first of her victims, another woman attempted to intervene. However, she too was hit by the defendant’s stiletto heel.

The first victim sustained a gash to her forehead and a “deep puncture” to the top of her head.

Blackmore had previously pleaded guilty to both charges at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.

“The injuries were considerable,” prosecutor Sian Vaughan had previously told the magistrates’ court.

“Another young lady tried to intervene, but she was struck by the stiletto too.”

At Swansea Crown Court on October 31, Blackmore was sentenced for 18 months, suspended for two years, for the wounding offence, and a concurrent eight-month sentence, also suspended for two years, for the assault.

She must also complete 280 hours of unpaid work, and 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days. The defendant must pay her victim £800 in compensation, and was also made the subject of a five-year restraining order.