Copper technology is set to be switched off to make way for digital VoIP calls which require the internet to be used.

Slowly, Brits will see the old copper technology be rolled out across the UK with BT confirming the next phase will begin in Greater London.

Customers will hear of the changes soon as many will see them occur in November and December 2023, The Mirror reports.

The change will be rolled out across the UK (Image: Getty Images)

Can I keep using my current landline?





If your area is saying goodbye to copper technology and bringing in digital VoIP calls, you can still hold onto your current landline.

All you need to do is unplug it from the landline socket and instead plug it into the back of your broadband router.

"The landline is here to stay, and for the majority of customers, making the switch simply involves plugging your phone into a broadband router instead of into a wall-mounted phone socket, bringing new benefits such as advanced spam call blocking," BT explained.

"This once-in-a-generation upgrade to future-proof the UK’s landlines is essential and will replace technology that is fast becoming obsolete."

While the new system will need internet to work, BT is reassuring customers that they won’t be forced to make the change now if they don’t have a phone signal or if they have a landline but no broadband.

BT explained that the landline is here to stay (Image: Getty Images)

Those over the age of 70 are also not being switched to Digital Voice initially.

By December 2025, all UK landline providers will have to switch off landlines.

Already, any customers with broadband who are setting up a new landline now will have to switch to the digital technology.

Vicky Hicks, Senior Engagement Manager at BT, said: “BT customers in Greater London will benefit from a tried and tested service, with around two million BT customers already having made the switch and benefitting from the many advantages of digital home phones from advanced scam call filtering capabilities to crystal-clear call audio.

“For almost everyone, moving to Digital Voice will be a simple and free transition with no home installation work required. If you feel you need additional support with the transition or you think you are vulnerable, please do tell us. We will be with you every step of the way.”