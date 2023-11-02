Havershed runs sessions and activities in Haverfordwest to boost men’s mental health and social connections, as well as sharing skills and knowledge.

The group was recently awarded a £9,470 grant from the National Lottery Community Fund.

The funding is to be used to establish a place for men to share skills, socialise, support each other’s health and wellbeing, and carry out projects that benefit the community.

It will also aid the refurbishment of The Old Print Works in Castle Square – where the group is based.

Men’s Sheds (or Sheds) are a place to pursue practical interests at leisure, to practice skills and enjoy making and mending. The groups are about social connections and friendship building, sharing skills and knowledge, and of course a lot of laughter.

David Mills, chairman of Havershed said “We’re over the moon to receive a National Lottery grant, that will ensure a solid premises in Haverfordwest for us to hold activities such as woodwork and tai chi while supporting fellow ‘shedders’ with wellbeing and their mental health”

John Rose, Wales director at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “We are proud to be the largest funder of community activity in Wales, supporting great project ideas such as Havershed.

“This group identified an opportunity within their community that could be of immense benefit to those in their local area and stepped up with the help of a National Lottery Community Fund grant.”