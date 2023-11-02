The Cross Inn in Hayscastle Cross was saved by a team of intrepid volunteers who pulled out all the stops out to raise over £200,000 in community share funding and just over £240,000 in grant funding from the UK Community Ownership Fund to buy the Cross Inn at Hayscastle Cross.

Today, Wednesday, November 1, the team is celebrating another huge milestone. The pub they’ve all worked so hard to save is now officially in the ownership of the community itself.

The Cross Inn Community Benefit society officially get the keys from the current owners this afternoon and they are already primed and ready to get in and give the pub a quick makeover, doing everything they can to get it re-opened in just a few weeks.

The Cross Inn will primarily be known as Tafarn Y Cross in proud celebration of the Welsh language and culture.

The Society plans to give the pub a face lift and re-open as a welcoming and vibrant village pub and community hub serving great food.

The profits from the commercial operation will all be invested in essential community hub services lost to the village over the recent years.

The team plans to restore some of the essential services that the community desperately needs, having already lost two garages, a shop, a Post Office, and the local school.

“We’ve all been working so hard to make this moment possible,” said society chairman Geraint Evans, beaming with joy.

“I just want to offer my profound thanks and gratitude on behalf of the society to absolutely everyone who has played a part in making our dream come true.

"To the entire team of dedicated volunteers, our friends, families, local community residents, shareholders, numerous local businesses, the current owners Wayne and Angela, who have been brilliant hosting numerous events and to everyone for giving their time, effort and goodwill to make this all happen, diolch yn fawr, we can’t wait to see you all in the pub”.

The Rt Hon Stephen Crabb MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire added: “It’s been a pleasure to work closely with the Y Cross Cas-Lai committee and local volunteers over the last few months on their bid to the UK Government's Community Ownership Fund.

“I am impressed with the energy and commitment they have shown in getting to this point, and I congratulate them on exchanging contracts. This is an important milestone in the project and I look forward to being there to celebrate at the opening weekend.”

For more information on the project, visit ycrossinn.cymru.