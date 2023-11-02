Pupils at the school have designed bespoke packaging for Christmas Puddings to help raise money for project at the school, near Narberth.

The design used incorporates a collage of drawings produced by 15 pupils – aged four to 11 – and chosen by members of the school council.

The project was organised by The Friends of Templeton School, the parent-run charity supporting the school.

The winning design for the Templeton School Christmas Pudding packaging. (Image: Friends of Templeton School)

All profits from the puddings will go directly towards projects in support of Templeton Primary School and the 114 pupils currently in attendance.

A spokesperson for the Friends of Templeton School said: “Our current projects for 2023/24 include renovation of the school’s outdoor classroom – incorporating installation of an electrical supply – to enable pupils to use the space for outdoor theatre and art exhibitions and future fundraising events.

“Additionally, the Friends of Templeton School are also looking to raise funds to purchase more iPads for the school in aid of the pupils ongoing education.

“Therefore, if you are planning to enjoy a Christmas Pudding this festive season, please consider purchasing one of Friends of Templeton School bespoke designed puddings, and in doing so, you will be helping to raise money for a wonderful village school this Christmas.”

The Christmas Puddings are available to pre-order via Templeton Primary School’s online shop and are available in two sizes: 454g (four servings) and 908g, at prices of £7.50 and £12.50 respectively.

To order online visit: templetonschool.co.uk.

Alternatively, The Friends of Templeton School will also be taking pre-orders at Templeton Village Hall Christmas Fayre on Saturday, November 4, between 10am and 3pm, with support from members of the Year Six Enterprise Club.