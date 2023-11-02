This week their beautiful designed toilet block flushed its way past countless other contenders to be named winner of the prestigious Loo of the Year’s Platinum Award for their outstanding toilet and shower block facilities.

And anyone who’s had the pleasure of visiting the Redford conveniences will understand precisely why the judges came down in their favour.

The toilets and shower block could have leap straight from the pages of an interior design magazine with their turquoise walls, grey flagstone floor tiles, gorgeous grey and white washbasin units and some deliciously retro wall tiles. Also adding tremendous style to the overall design are the vintage style wall radiators in a dark inky grey.

The toilets and shower blocks were visited during the summer holidays by a fully qualified Loo of the Year inspector who arrived unannounced.

Following this visit, Redford Caravan Park was immensely proud to have been recognised by Loo of the Year and their sponsors, as providing an outstanding offering to customers using the new shower block.

“We’re so pleased with the award but despite the success, we will do everything we can to continue working hard to build on and improve all our other Park facilities for visitors when they visit in 2024 and beyond,” commented a Redford Caravan Park spokesperson.