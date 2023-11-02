Robert Watson was sleeping rough at the time, after escaping what the court was told was ‘ a toxic relationship’ where he’d suffered domestic abuse from his former partner.

“The items had been left outside the premises in the morning, to be picked up by members of staff,” his solicitor, Mr Michael Kelleher, told Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

“When my client came across them, he assumed they were free.”

Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told magistrates that the offence took place at around 4am on April 19.

“It was captured on CCTV and he was seen taking items that had been dropped off by a delivery driver,” she said.

When police officers arrived on the scene, Watson, 39, was found to be in possession of numerous food items as well as moisturiser. The value of the items totalled £29.60.

Watson, of Spring Gardens, Letterston, pleaded guilty to a charge of theft.

Prior to sentencing, magistrates were presented with a report from the probation service which outlined Watson’s time of service with the Royal Regiment of Wales.

“He served with them for seven years and got tours of Iraq and Afghanistan,” confirmed the probation officer.

“He was injured very badly in Afghanistan where he was blown up, and now has a cognitive brain injury and has also received a hip replacement.

“He has high levels of anxiety, stress and paranoia and has no recollection of what happened that day although he believes that when he came across those food items, he assumed they were free.”

The probation service went on to say that at the time of the offence, Watson was homeless.

“He was sleeping rough and had been homeless for two-and-a-half years after being a victim of domestic abuse. He’d been in a very toxic relationship and ended up having to phone the police for help. He’s only very recently found accommodation.”

After considering the mitigation, magistrates sentenced Watson to a 12-month community order during which he must carry out 15 rehabilitation requirement days.

He was ordered to pay £29.60 compensation to Poundland, and was fined £40. He must also pay a £114 court surcharge and £85 costs.