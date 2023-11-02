Live

Live updates of strong winds and flooding from Storm Ciaran

Storm Ciaran
Weather
West Wales
By Tom Moody

  • Live Storm Ciaran updates as strong winds and flooding hit Pembrokeshire and west Wales.
  • Natural Resources Wales have issued 13 flood alerts and one severe flood warning.
  • Yellow weather warnings are in place for wind and rain throughout today.
  • Transport for Wales has closed several train lines, including the Heart of Wales line between Swansea and Shrewsbury.

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos