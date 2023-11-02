At Tenby Kiln Park has been evacuated due to the ‘significant risk to life’ posed by flooding.

A spokesperson for Haven, which owns the park, said: “Due to severe weather conditions and persistent heavy rainfall, we have taken the difficult decision to temporarily close Kiln Park.

“The safety and security of our guests, owners and team is our top priority and we are in dialogue with local authorities to ensure guests are safely evacuated from the park”.

The spokesperson added that the Kiln Park team was working closely with local authorities and an environmental agency to safely carry out the evacuation order due to extreme weather conditions.

This video by reader Arleen Westmacott shows the extent of the flooding yesterday.

Guests due to arrive at the park tomorrow, Friday, November 3, will be offered refunds or the option to move their holiday to 2024.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has said that the flooding on the River Ritec poses significant risk to life and disruption to the community is expected for the next high tides.

It is possible that the river could rise to record levels today.

“Flooding has become more extensive at the Kiln Park Caravan site,” said an update issued at 7.22 this morning.

“Residents at Kiln Park have been asked to leave site. Be aware some roads in this area may be closed.”

The agency added that, due to the restriction of the tidal outfall, water levels will rise over the period of each high tide.

The next peak is expected to occur at 11:30am, this morning, Thursday, November 2.

“Water levels will fluctuate due to the rain overnight from Storm Ciaran. A continued trend of increasing river level is anticipated,” said NRW.

“It is possible river levels could reach the highest on record. Access to and from the Kiln Park caravan site may be affected.”

NRW says that further disruption in the area is possible. River levels can be monitored by NRW’s River Levels Online Service.