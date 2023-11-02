Yellow weather warnings for wind and rain remain in place throughout today, and the conditions have seen several roads closed and council services affected.

Travel has also been hit, with Transport for Wales has cancelled several services – including the Heart of Wales line, which includes stops at Ammanford, Llandovery and Llandeilo, and ferry services have been cancelled between Fishguard to Rosslare.

A severe flood warning issued yesterday for the River Ritec at Tenby is still in force.

A severe flood warning has been issued in Tenby. (Image: NRW)

Natural Resources Wales has warned “significant risk to life and disruption to the community is expected for the next high tides”.

The next peak in water levels will be at 11.30am on November 2, Natural Resources Wales has said.

Flooding has become “more extensive” at Kiln Park Caravan site, where residents have been evacuated.

Kiln Park, Tenby, has been evacuated due to severe flooding. (Image: Adam Guichard)

As well as the severe flood warning in Tenby, Natural Resources Wales has issued 13 flood alerts covering west Wales.

These include:

Rivers on the north and west coast of Pembrokeshire;

Rivers in south Pembrokeshire;

Rivers in the Eastern Cleddau catchment;

Rivers in the Western Cleddau catchment;

Rivers in the upper Teifi catchment upstream of Llanybydder, including Llanybydder;

Rivers in mid Ceredigion, including the Aeron, but excluding the Teifi;

Rivers in North Ceredigion, including the Rheidol, Ystwyth, Melindwr, Ceunant and Clarach;

Rivers in the upper Towy catchment upstream of Llandeilo, excluding the Bran at Llandovery;

Rivers in the lower Towy catchment downstream of Llandeilo, excluding Llandeilo;

Rivers Bran and Gwydderig at Llandovery;

River Cothi catchment in Carmarthenshire;

And, rivers in the Taf and Cynin catchments.

NRW has warned “flooding of low-lying land and roads is expected.”

The Met Office’s yellow weather warning for rain is in place through to 11.59pm tonight, while the warning for wind is in force until 5pm.