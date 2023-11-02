OUR Western Telegraph Camera Club members have been taking some stunning pictures all across Pembrokeshire.

They have been capturing some great shots of rainbows, local landmarks such as Strumble Head lighthouse and Tenby with it's colourful houses as well as nature scenes including the autumnal colours, spiderwebs and squirrels.

Here are some of our recent favourites.

Western Telegraph: Rainbow over GoodwickRainbow over Goodwick (Image: Jewels Rathbone (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Rainbow over Pembroke CastleRainbow over Pembroke Castle (Image: Jenny Smith (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Strumble Head lighthouseStrumble Head lighthouse (Image: Aaron Clayton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: SpiderwebSpiderweb (Image: Rosemary Rees (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: TenbyTenby (Image: Lucy Crockford (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Squirrel peeking through the leavesSquirrel peeking through the leaves (Image: Liam Woolley (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Autumnal colours in Scolton ManorAutumnal colours in Scolton Manor (Image: Roy Jones (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.