Dyfed-Powys Police are investigating reports of an incident in Pembroke between 6.15pm and 6.35pm on Tuesday, October 31.

The 20-year-old man was found injured on Bush Hill, and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 31-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of assault. He has been released on condition bail, pending further police enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation, is asked to report it to police.

Officers would especially like to hear from anyone who was travelling in the area at the time and may have dash cam footage.

The police can be contacted either online at: bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

When reporting information relating to this investigation, quote the reference: DP-20231031-342

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.