THE members of our Western Telegraph Camera Club are always out and about capturing the beauty of the county. 

We have 3,000 members who are constantly taking great photos from all over Pembrokeshire, including of landmarks, beauty spots, historic buildings and the nature on show.

We usually set our members a theme and have recently started an overall theme of colours and this week the theme was the colour red.

We received a dozen submissions of red-related pictures including poppy wreaths, red skies, red insects, statues, food, a rare red phone box (which even had a phone inside!) and post boxes. Here are a few of our favourites.

Western Telegraph: Poppy wreathsPoppy wreaths (Image: Martin Howell (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Red skyRed sky (Image: Rosemary Rees (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Red skyRed sky (Image: Jojo Jago (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Strawberry flanStrawberry flan (Image: Deborah OBrien (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Red phone boxRed phone box (Image: Julia Britton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Red dragonRed dragon (Image: Claire Hodges (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.