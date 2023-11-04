We have 3,000 members who are constantly taking great photos from all over Pembrokeshire, including of landmarks, beauty spots, historic buildings and the nature on show.

We usually set our members a theme and have recently started an overall theme of colours and this week the theme was the colour red.

We received a dozen submissions of red-related pictures including poppy wreaths, red skies, red insects, statues, food, a rare red phone box (which even had a phone inside!) and post boxes. Here are a few of our favourites.

Poppy wreaths (Image: Martin Howell (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Red sky (Image: Rosemary Rees (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Red sky (Image: Jojo Jago (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Strawberry flan (Image: Deborah OBrien (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Red phone box (Image: Julia Britton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Red dragon (Image: Claire Hodges (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.