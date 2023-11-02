Footage shows the air ambulance as it was about to land in the Rifleman Field area of Haverfordwest.

A spokesperson for Wales Air Ambulance said.

“I can confirm that Wales Air Ambulance attended an incident in that region on Wednesday, November 1.

“Our Dafen-based crew were allocated at 3.40pm and attended by air. They arrived on scene at 4.11pm.

Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that its officers had not attended the incident and it appears there was no land ambulance involvement either.

Air Ambulance involvement in the incident concluded at 5.30pm yesterday.