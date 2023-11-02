Leo Blud was chosen as a finalist in Youthbuild UK’s 2023 Young Builder of the Year awards which recognises the outstanding achievements of young individuals in the construction industry.

Leo was withdrawn from formal education immediately after finishing primary school, due to cultural and socio-economic demands and following traditional gender roles in the Gypsy community.

He took on the role of breadwinner at a young age, supporting his mum and two younger siblings, a responsibility that became even more crucial due to his mother's health issues.

Leo's unique upbringing instilled in him a strong work ethic and resilience. He obtained his driving licence, bought a car, and sorted out insurance, displaying resourcefulness beyond his years.

Between the ages of eleven and eighteen, Leo worked various jobs, earning an income for himself and his family. These experiences provided him with valuable life skills and taught him the importance of hard work.

However, his lack of formal education limited his confidence, and, subsequently, job opportunities.

At the age of eighteen, Leo began a development course with Pembrokeshire County Council, working toward literacy, numeracy, and digital literacy qualifications.

It was during this time that he was introduced to Cyfle Building Skills, and at the age of 19, Leo embarked on a journey of education and skills development with the support of the CITB funded SWW Onsite Hub and Cyfle’s Shared Apprenticeship Scheme.

He is currently pursuing a level II maintenance qualification, a two-year programme encompassing brickwork, plastering, carpentry, painting, and plumbing. He works with a variety of construction teams, gaining experiences in all aspects of the field.

“Leo's placements have been transformative. He has demonstrated exceptional work ethic, hand skills, and a positive attitude, earning him respect and praise from his colleagues and mentors,” said a spokesperson for Cyfle.

“Leo's journey has been marked by his ability to thrive in various teams. His early working life equipped him with teamwork skills, making him an integral part of any group. From his work experience with Pembrokeshire County Council to his current position with Karn Construction, Leo's contributions have been consistently praised.

“As an apprentice, Leo has excelled. His impeccable timekeeping, attendance, and positive attitude have made him a valuable asset to his employers. In fact, Leo's eagerness to work is so strong that he has to be reminded to take annual leave.”

Upon completing his maintenance qualification, Leo plans to step into a plumbing apprenticeship. His long-term goal is to set up his own business in the engineering field, reflecting his ambition and dedication.

When asked what he enjoys Leo replied ‘keeping my job and staying in education’.

"You should always try something at least once and maybe more than that,” he said. “Dig in when things get tough, whether it is in work, home, or education."

The Cyfle spokesperson added: “We are always delighted to recognise the resilience, determination and achievements of young construction professionals. In this year’s awards, Leo stands out as an inspiring example of what young people can achieve when they are given opportunities and support, regardless of the challenges they face.

“Under the guidance of Paul Falzon, Leo has thrived in his apprenticeship since September 2022.

“Leo's journey serves as a powerful reminder that with determination, hard work, and the right opportunities, young individuals can overcome challenges and achieve greatness in the construction industry. Leo's story is an inspiration to all, and we wish him every success in his future career.”