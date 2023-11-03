Plans to buy six, one bedroom new build flats at Sandbanks, Broad Haven, have been approved by cabinet member for planning and housing delivery, Cllr Jon Harvey.

The acquisition can be funded through the Housing Revenue Account and aligns with the approved Housing Revenue Account Business Plan.

The flats will help provide suitable housing for those on the Choice Homes register and will add six new homes to the county’s social housing supply.

“A key priority for this administration is to increase the amount of council housing available and this acquisition will be a valuable addition,” said Cllr Harvey.

“There is high demand for one bedroom properties across Pembrokeshire and Broad Haven is also an area impacted by the high number of second homes and holiday lets.

“These six flats in a desirable location, and the local lettings policy, will help alleviate homelessness pressures in the area and pressures on the housing waiting list.”

Pembrokeshire County Council will be forming a local lettings policy to allocate the first set of lets and will be keen to hear the community’s views on what they deem to be a local connection.

A community engagement event concerning the local lettings policy will be held at Broad Haven Village Hall on Thursday, November 9, at 6pm. If you have any queries, please email the Customer Liaison Team or phone them on 01437 764551, or view Housing’s Facebook page.