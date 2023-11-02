Bathing water quality charity, Surfers Against Sewage, says that sewage has been dumped from outlets at Saundersfoot, Tenby North, Castle Beach Tenby, Tenby South, Penally, Manorbier and Lydstep in the south of the county.

Storm sewage has also been discharged from outlets near Newgale Beach and Solva.

In the north of the county sewage has been discharged from the outlet off Newport Beach.

There is no data available for Poppit Beach which is not monitored out of season.

Despite this, no water quality warnings have been issued by Natural Resources Wales.

Pembrokeshire was listed as the third worse county in Wales for sewage dumps in Wales last year and among the top ten places in the UK.

Natural Resources Wales says that the storm overflows are needed during times of heavy rainfall to prevent possible flooding of sewage works and the potential for sewage to back up and flood peoples’ homes and businesses.

However, Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) says that the problem is caused by a ‘woefully inadequate antiquated sewerage system’.

“Water companies have failed to invest to protect the coastal and river environment,” says the charity.

“They instead rely on a network of around 18,000 licensed sewer overflows to routinely discharge raw sewage into rivers and the ocean.”

SAS has been campaigning against sewage pollution for decades.

It says that the sheer volume of pollution entering our water means the UK consistently ranks as one of the worst European countries for coastal water quality, while only 14 per cent of the rivers warrant ‘good’ ecological status.

Welsh Water’s Cardigan sewage treatment plant came under the spotlight last month following a BBC investigation by Professor Peter Hammond which confirmed the illegal spillage of untreated sewage at dozens of treatment work throughout Wales. The worst was the Cardigan plant, which illegally spilled for more than 200 days each year from 2019-2022.

Natural Resources Wales has confirmed that it has been aware of the Cardigan issue for the past eight years and has served numerous enforcement notices on the plant. However, no fines have as yet been issued.

Welsh Water has confirmed it is undertaking ‘investment to improve the situation’ in Cardigan saying it will invest a further £20m at the Cardigan site in 2025 ‘to ensure full compliance with the discharge permit’.

The Cardigan site is two miles away from Poppit Sands.

See below for a full list of the Pembrokeshire beaches and SAS’s information about them.

Saundersfoot Pollution Alert: Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours.

A beautiful, sandy expanse of gently sloping sand, backed by a shingle ridge with Saundersfoot harbour at the southern end. Discharges from sewer overflows can occur nearby and affect water quality, especially after heavy rainfall.

Tenby North Pollution Alert: Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours.

The North Beach is an east facing 800m wide stretch of sand, curving round to Tenby Harbour to the south. This beach is backed by limestone cliffs and is overlooked by a promenade and the town of Tenby. Within the Tenby catchment there are a number of sewer and surface water outfalls, that discharge around the town. The main pumping stations are in Tenby Harbour and at the Salterns.

Castle Beach Tenby Pollution Alert: Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours.

Tenby South Pollution Alert: Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours.

Facing south east towards Caldey Island, this beach is a 2km stretch of sand, the north eastern section forms this bathing water. Within the Tenby catchment there are a number of sewer and surface water outfalls discharging around the town. However, the sewage effluent from Tenby is biologically treated with ultra violet light at Gumfreston to protect bathing water quality around Tenby.

Penally Pollution Alert: Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours.

This sandy beach, approximately 1km across is located within Pembrokeshire Coast National Park and faces south east over Carmarthen Bay and Estuaries Special Area of Conservation. It is backed by sand dunes, a golf course and the village of Penally.

Lydstep Pollution Alert: Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours.

A long sand and pebble beach, Lydstep is located on the south coast of Pembrokeshire in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park and faces south east towards Caldey Island. A large holiday park and farmland back the beach with cliffs and rocky outcrops on either side. There are no sewer overflows in the immediate vicinity of this beach, however, with a large number of big rivers converging in the surrounding area and an urban catchment, other overflows may affect bathing water quality.

Manorbier Pollution Alert: Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours.

Guarded by the 12th-century Manorbier Castle, this beach is set within the Pembrokeshire National Park and is part of the Pembrokeshire Marine Special Area of Conservation. It is a sandy beach with a pebble ridge at the back and a reef flanking its northern end set within a cove of limestone cliffs. A spring-fed stream meets the sea down the centre of Manorbier. A sewer overflow discharges over the rocks off the headland at the south of the beach.

Broadhaven Beach Pollution Alert: Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours.

Next to Little Haven and joined at low tide, Broadhaven sits at the southern end of St Brides Bay and is a long sandy beach backed by high cliffs and the rural town of Broad Haven. A sewer overflow discharges into a small stream in the centre of the beach which may affect water quality.

Newgale Beach Pollution Alert: Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours.

Newgale is a long stretch of sand at the northern end of St Brides Bay. A steep pebble bank backs the beach and it is enclosed by shale cliffs and agricultural land. The beach is within the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park and the coastal area is designated as a Marine Special Area of Conservation. There are no sewer overflows discharging directly onto the beach here, however other discharges from the surrounding area may affect bathing water quality especially after heavy rainfall.

Solva Pollution Alert: Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours.

Solva Harbour has a pay and display carpark with a pub and toilets at the top end and a quay, slipway and cafe approximately 400m walk to the south along a level footpath (wheelchair accessible). Swimming possible from both the top of the harbour (car park) and the quay at high tide. Sandy beach exposed at low tide (swimming possible). Sewage works beyond narrow headland (the Gribyn), to the east.

Newport North Pollution Alert: Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours.

Newport North is a wide, sweeping and sandy beach measuring some 1.5 km in length. Facing north west out into the Irish Sea, the beach is backed by a golf club and agricultural land. A relatively new sewage treatment works discharges biologically treated sewage effluent via the long sea outfall, some 700m from the coast into Newport Bay.

Poppit West Water quality data not available out of season.

Measuring approximately 600m in length, this north west facing bay is backed by sand dunes and is divided by the River Teifi, which flows onto the beach. Discharges from sewer overflows can occur in the area and affect water quality especially after heavy rainfall.