The Haverfordwest and Milford Haven British Heart Foundation Branch has organised the evening of bingo to raise funds to support the British Heart Foundation Cymru.

Alan Carrington, the branch’s chairman, said: “We had such a great response from the last bingo event that we have decided to do another to raise vital funds for BHF Cymru. I would like to encourage people in the area to come along and support our community event.”

Jayne Lewis, BHF Cymru’s fundraising manager, said: “I am delighted that this branch has decided to continue with this very popular event. I would like to thank all the members for their continued help and support.

“Today in Wales around 340,000 people are living with the daily burden of heart and circulatory diseases. It is only with donations from the public that the BHF can keep its lifesaving research going.”

The bingo event will take place at 7.30pm on Friday, November 17 at Haverfordwest Cricket Club.

For more information about BHF, visit www.bhf.org.uk/this-is-science and contact Jayne on lewisja@bhf.org.uk for information on fundraising for BHF.