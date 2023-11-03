A SHOPLIFTER has been jailed after stealing swimming goggles and trainers from two shops and assaulting a man at Withybush Hospital.
Asa Wandelt, 34, of no fixed abode, admitted stealing swimming goggles – worth £29.99 – from a Trespass store on September 3, and trainers worth £15 from Peacocks in Haverfordwest the following day.
Wandelt was also charged with assault by beating after allegedly attacking a man at Withybush Hospital on October 30.
- For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.
He pleaded guilty to all charges at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 1.
Wandelt was jailed for a total of 18 weeks as the assault being “an unprovoked attack of a serious nature” and due to the defendant’s “flagrant disregard” for court orders and for people and their property.
He was also ordered to pay £150 compensation to the victim of the assault, and the value of the goggles and trainers to the two shops. Wandelt must also pay £85 in costs.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here