Asa Wandelt, 34, of no fixed abode, admitted stealing swimming goggles – worth £29.99 – from a Trespass store on September 3, and trainers worth £15 from Peacocks in Haverfordwest the following day.

Wandelt was also charged with assault by beating after allegedly attacking a man at Withybush Hospital on October 30.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

He pleaded guilty to all charges at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 1.

Wandelt was jailed for a total of 18 weeks as the assault being “an unprovoked attack of a serious nature” and due to the defendant’s “flagrant disregard” for court orders and for people and their property.

He was also ordered to pay £150 compensation to the victim of the assault, and the value of the goggles and trainers to the two shops. Wandelt must also pay £85 in costs.