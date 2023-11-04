Rebecca Openshaw-Rowe and colleague Georgina Gilbert from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service will be embarking on their expedition this month.

The pair – who form the Antarctic Fire Angels – will be walking 1,130km from the coast of Antarctica to the South Pole. The pair will be pulling supply sleds weighing around 90kg each which will include their tent, food and fuel.

The duo will be taking the challenge on themselves, with no support, guidance or assistance with the aim of highlighting what women are capable of and to inspire future generations to follow their goals and ambitions.

Rebecca said: “In 2023, women still have to tackle stereotypes and gender bias, and we want to change the narrative of what it means to be a girl and that gender shouldn’t be a barrier to success – run like a girl, ski like a girl, do an expedition like a girl.

“The Antarctic Fire Angels was formed at the Women in the Fire Services Training and Development event in 2019, since then we’ve gone from complete novices and have undertaken an incredibly demanding four-year-long training programme to prepare ourselves.”

One of the barriers that the pair will face on their daunting expedition will be the weather. Temperatures can reach as low as -50C and wind speeds over 60mph. The plan is to travel 25km every day for 45 days.

The pair have been fundraising for the expedition through sponsorships and a JustGiving page. Surplus funds will be donated to The Fire Fighters Charity. https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/antarcticfireangels2023?utm_term=VgJ8ypRVG

The pair will be leaving for Chile on November 10, before heading to Antarctica on November 18 to start the journey.