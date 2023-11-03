Kirsty Kendrick, 37, of Brynawelon in Goodwick, is alleged to have stolen aquatic items worth £79.61 from Coast Aquatics on March 1.

No plea was entered at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 1.

Kendrick was bailed, and the case was adjourned until November 7 at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.