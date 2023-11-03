A PEMBROKESHIRE woman is accused of stealing “aquatic items” from a shop in Haverfordwest.
Kirsty Kendrick, 37, of Brynawelon in Goodwick, is alleged to have stolen aquatic items worth £79.61 from Coast Aquatics on March 1.
No plea was entered at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 1.
- For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.
Kendrick was bailed, and the case was adjourned until November 7 at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article