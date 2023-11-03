A MAN from Pennar is accused of strangling and assaulting a woman and destroying her mobile phone.
John Turkson, 28, of Stranraer Road, appeared in court charged with assault by beating, intentional strangulation, and criminal damage.
The alleged offences are said to have taken place on June 14, and all involved the same complainant.
He denied the assault charge at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 1, and no pleas were entered for the other charges.
The case was adjourned, and Turkson was granted bail. A plea and trial preparation hearing will be held at Swansea Crown Court on December 1.
