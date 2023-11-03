St. Clears-based Coach and Horses GP Surgery has applied to Hywel Dda University Health Board to close its Laugharne Branch Surgery due to a lack of workforce.

The surgery has not been able to host GP sessions at Laugharne Branch Surgery since April 2020 as the practice has faced ‘major problems in sustaining its core workforce.’

The GP partners of the Coach and Horses Surgery in St. Clears has made the decision to protect the provision of general medical services as it will allow them to centralise their staff and services, supporting the future sustainability of the GP practice.

It is another example of the UK-wide challenges in recruiting and retaining GPs.

The application does not mean that the surgery will close as it will now have to go through a review process.

Tracey Huggins, head of general medical services at Hywel Dda, said: “Once an application to close a branch surgery is received, the health board starts its branch practice review process, which is managed independently of the Coach and Horses GP Practice.

“The process that sets out how the health board will respond to receiving and reviewing the application to close. It also sets out how we will share information with patients and wider stakeholders in order to seek their views, which includes engaging with Llais, the statutory body in Wales that represents the interest of patients and the public.

“Once all of these processes are completed, we enter a period of conscientious consideration of the feedback that we have received. This is all done independently of the practice, although we keep them informed and include their representative in our meetings.

“Finally, all of the information gathered is taken into account when the board meets in public to consider a final decision on the application.”

There is now a period of public engagement which will allow patients and members of the wider community to have their say on the future of the surgery which ends on November 30, 2023.

This can be done by any of the following: