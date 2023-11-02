Having issued yellow weather warnings for wind and rain, the Met Office reported gusts of 52mph had been measured at Milford Haven – which was among the highest in the UK, with the exception of the south west and south coasts of England.

On top of the weather warnings, Natural Resources Wales issued one severe flood warning – in Tenby – as well as 13 flood alerts throughout west Wales on Thursday.

A passer-by avoids the high waves at Amroth during Storm Ciarán. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

A flood warning was also issued for the River Solva at Middle Mill, near Solva, on Thursday afternoon, although this was only in force for a few hours.

Kiln Park Caravan site was evacuated due to the “significant risk to life” posed by flooding of the River Ritec at Tenby.

A spokesperson for Haven, which owns the park, said: “Due to severe weather conditions and persistent heavy rainfall, we have taken the difficult decision to temporarily close Kiln Park.

Kiln Park Caravan site was underwater as the River Ritec flooded. (Image: Jon Lewis)

“The safety and security of our guests, owners and team is our top priority and we are in dialogue with local authorities to ensure guests are safely evacuated from the park”.

Guests due to arrive at the park tomorrow, Friday, November 3, will be offered refunds or the option to move their holiday to 2024.

The storm impacted on ferry crossings between Pembrokeshire and Ireland.

Both of Thursday’s Stena Line Fishguard to Rosslare ferry crossings were cancelled “due to adverse weather.”

Here's a look at the highest gusts we've seen across the UK since 21:00 on Wednesday 1st November, in association with #StormCiarán 👇 pic.twitter.com/ulgfvIsMFW — Met Office (@metoffice) November 2, 2023

Overnight, Irish Ferries cancelled the Pembroke to Rosslare ferry at 2.45am because of the treacherous conditions.

Two other Irish Ferries crossings on Thursday went ahead between Pembroke and Rosslare without delays, however the 8.45pm Rosslare to Pembroke crossing was – at the time of writing – delayed for “up to an hour”.

Transport for Wales also announced a number of routes would be closed due to Storm Ciarán.

Flooding in the fields in Llanddowror. (Image: Martin Cavaney)

The Heart of Wales line between Swansea and Shrewsbury – which includes stops at Ammanford, Llandovery and Llandeilo – was one of the lines to be cancelled.

No rail replacement services were running along the Heart of Wales line, and it is not expected to reopen until late morning on Friday, November 3 at the earliest due to safety checks which must be carried out.

Pembrokeshire council reported flooding in a number of areas due to amount of rainfall and compounded by blocked drains.

These included the B4318 from Gumfreston to Tenby, the road between Rosemarket and Neyland by the railway bridge, the road between Haverfordwest and Tiers Cross road at the railway bridge, one lane of the A4139 at Tenby, Lower Priory in Milford Haven, Sardis near Saundersfoot, Clay Lane in Merlins Bridge, Haylett Lane in Haverfordwest, Clarbeston Village, Lower Town Harbour in Fishguard and the main road in Cilgerran.

Flooding on the roads at The Commons in Pembroke. (Image: Martin Cavaney)

Ross Akers, NRW’s duty tactical manager, said: “Our teams are doing all they can to reduce the risk for communities. But if there is flooding we want to make sure people are doing all they can to keep themselves safe too.

“We urge people to keep away from swollen rivers, and not to drive or to walk through flood water – it is often deeper than it looks and can contain hidden hazards. Allow extra time for any journeys as driving conditions will be hazardous.

“Take care when out and about – especially if visiting the South and Mid Wales coasts.”

NRW warned that the saturated ground and further rainfall could lead to river levels remaining high, and even rising further, through Friday.