Last week, untreated sewage was clearly visible on a section of public roadway near to the Brook Inn.

Local residents have stated that the existing pipe system was unable to cope with last week’s heavy rainfall, with the result that the manhole has released the untreated raw sewage onto the open roadway.

“It’s totally unacceptable that any village or town should have to deal with something like this,” said St Ishmaels resident and farmer, Phil Stoddart.

“If you walk along this section of road you’ll clearly see the raw sewage running down along with toilet paper, floaters, drugs and everything else that people flush down their toilets."

Mr Stoddart went on to say that the problem has been ongoing for a number of years.

“Three years ago I lost two cattle as a result of water which they’d drunk from a stream that runs adjacent to my land. Medicine and bleach had been allowed to get into it so I’ve now had to fence this section off to prevent the cattle from getting anywhere near it."

Residents believe the existing lateral drain system is insufficient to deal with the number of properties in the village, with the result that blockages are occurring on a regular basis. This leads to a build-up of sewage waste and a subsequent overflow of the manhole.

“The pipe we have is only around six inches in diameter, but when you consider the number of property developments we’ve seen in St Ishmaels over these last few years, this is totally inadequate,” continued Phil Stoddart.

“I’ve spoken to Welsh Water on numerous occasions but they’ve done nothing about it. Every time we get heavy rainfall, the manhole starts bubbling over again and raw sewage starts running through our village.”

A short distance away from the raw sewage is the walled beach of Monk Haven and slightly to the west is the Blue Flag status beach at Dale. This section of the Pembrokeshire coast is also a favourite haunt of TV presenter and bird expert Iolo Williams who has filmed here on numerous occasions for his BBC’s ‘Pembrokeshire: The Wild West' series.

Monk Haven (Image: Geograph)

“Children go down to Monk Haven to play on the sands, walkers visit St Ishmaels as they explore the Pembrokeshire coast path and people walk their dogs through the village on a regular basis,” concluded Phil Stoddart.

“But they’re now having to confront the totally unacceptable sight of raw sewage running through our streets. I thought this sort of thing came to an end in the 1800s.

"The people of St Ishmaels have had enough. It’s time that Welsh Water got off their backsides and sorted the problem out once and for all.”

Welsh Water was last week asked to comment on the situation but has yet to respond.