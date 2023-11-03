Dyfed-Powys Police has issued an appeal for information about the assault that took place on Gelliswick Road, Hakin.

Officers said that two people were injured and taken to hospital where they were treated and then released.

Two people were also arrested as part of the investigation and have since been released.

A police spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating an alleged assault, at approximately 9pm on Saturday, September 9.

“Two people suffered injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment, before later being released.

Two people were arrested and have been released on conditional bail, pending further enquiries.”

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police: Online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline By email: 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk Or by calling 101 Quote reference: 23000861926.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or at crimestoppers-uk.org.