At the meeting, which will be held on Wednesday 8th November at 7.30pm at the NFU Cymru office in Haverfordwest, members will hear from Mr Mercer, who is originally from Llandovery, about the policy direction of both the Welsh and UK Governments.

He will also give an update of the work NFU Cymru has done on behalf of members over the last year, and the union’s aims for the coming 12 months.

NFU Cymru Pembrokeshire County Chairman, Simon Davies said: “I’d like to thank John for agreeing to come and speak with us about some very important topics facing members at the moment. It will also be an opportunity for us to hold out county AGM and I look forward to seeing as many of you there as possible.”

Anyone wishing to attend the meeting is asked to register beforehand by contacting the NFU Cymru office on 01982 554200.