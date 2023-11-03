The court heard that the cyclist was travelling west on the B4313 towards Fishguard on March 28. There was a van parked on the opposite side of the road.

As the cyclist drew level with the van, David Davies, who was driving eastward, overtook the van and crossed onto the side of the road that the cyclist was on. Davies did not allow sufficient room for the cyclist, the court heard.

The incident was recorded on a GoPro camera.

Davies, of Rosebush, near Maenclochog, was charged with driving without due care and attention.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £52 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 1. Davies was also ordered to pay £110 in costs and a £21 surcharge. He also had three points added to his licence.