YHA Poppit Sands is a 34 bed seaside youth hostel currently trading and is operated by the Youth Hostels Association (YHA), a national hostelling brand, charity and social enterprise with a 93-year heritage.

Earlier this year the YHA announced that it was selling 20 of its 150 hostels in England and Wales.

It said that the decision had been taken after a difficult few years for the charity which had been affected by the pandemic shutdowns, the cost of living crisis and steep inflation.

The sell-off of the 20 hostels is the first step in a three-year business plan announced in June ‘to secure YHA’s long-term prosperity’.

YHA has said that it would prefer the sold off hostel to continue in business as a YHA franchise.

Options will also be considered for an independent hostelling business or change of use.

Fixtures and fittings are included in the price and the businesses turnover and net profit are available on request.

The hostel also includes staff accommodation and is within easy access of Blue Flag beach Poppit Sands.

It is located within the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park and is the start, or the end, of the 186-mile Pembrokeshire Coast Path which takes you around the coast to Amroth in the south.

The property is approximately two miles from the village of St Dogmaels, which was named one of the best placed to live in the UK last year by the Sunday Times.

It is three miles from the bustling market town of Cardigan and the A487 West Wales coast road.

This location ensures the hostel is a busy tourist destination throughout the year.

YHA Poppit Sands is on the market with Sidney Phillips Ltd who can be contacted on 01981 250333 or at sales@sidneyphillips.co.uk.

Best and final offers for the hostel are to be submitted by 12 noon on Tuesday, November 7.