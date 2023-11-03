Luke Griffiths, 29, of Pendre, was accused alongside Rosemary Penny of using or threatening to use unlawful violence on North Parade in Aberystwyth on October 26 last year that would cause a person of reasonable firmness to fear for their personal safety.

Griffiths, appearing at Swansea Crown Court, pleaded guilty the charge of affray.

Penny, 21, of Heol Y Felin in Penparc, Cardigan, had pleaded guilty to the offence on September 29.

Freddie Lewendon, appearing for Griffiths, asked that a pre-sentence report was prepared.

Judge Paul Thomas granted this, and adjourned sentencing for both cases until November 24.

Penny had also been due to be sentenced alongside Aeron Castle for a joint crime spree they committed throughout Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire on August 27.

They had both entered their pleas in that case in September 29.

Castle admitted taking a conveyance without authority – referring to a Land Rover Defender stolen from Beulah, while Penny admitted being carried in a conveyance which had been taken without authority – being a passenger in the stolen Land Rover.

They both admitted the theft of groceries from Tesco in Cardigan.

Castle admitted the attempted theft of a Skoda taxi belonging to Home James Taxis in Cardigan, while Penny denied this.

Both defendants pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated vehicle taking, referring to a Ford Focus stolen – also belonging to Home James Taxis – from Cardigan after the keys were swiped from a garage on North Road.

Castle pleaded guilty to burglary of a dwelling, having been accused of stealing an iPad, two air rifles, a hunting knife and a blanket from a property at Fachongle Isaf in Cilgwyn. Penny pleaded not guilty to this.

The court heard that Castle admitted driving of the stolen Ford Focus dangerously on the A40 at Haverfordwest and Slebech.

The pair were stopped at a garage on the A40 at Slebech and were both charged with having a hunting knife and a lock knife in a public place. Castle pleaded guilty to both charges, while Penny denied them both.

Castle also admitted driving without insurance relating to both the Land Rover and the Ford Focus.

Griffiths and Castle were granted bail until the new sentencing date, while Penny was remanded back in to custody.