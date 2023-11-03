Mark Edwards, 54, of Murray Road in Milford Haven, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with possession with intent to supply the Class A drug.

Edwards was accused of having “around 96 grams” of cocaine in his possession in Haverfordwest on June 16, 2021.

Prosecutor Ieuan Rees said this amount “worth between £4,000 and £5,000”.

Edwards pleaded guilty to the offence.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Judge Geraint Walters ordered a pre-sentence report due to the offence taking place more than two years ago.

He granted Edwards bail, and adjourned sentencing until November 27.

He warned the defendant that all sentencing options remained open.