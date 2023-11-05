The Department for Transport publishes crash statistics annually, with details of the vehicle types involved and the seriousness of the crash.

Three of the road fatalities in 2022 were car occupants, while one pedestrian and one motorcyclist also died.

A total of 99 people were either killed or seriously injured in crashes on the roads in Pembrokeshire last year, according to the data.

In total, 231 crashes were reported to Dyfed-Powys Police in 2022.

2015 saw the highest number of crashes reported to the police in Pembrokeshire (284) in the past ten years, followed by 2017 (282 crashes) and 2014 (276 crashes).

During the pandemic, this number dropped to 166 crashes in 2020 and 207 in 2021 – which can be attributed to the lockdowns and a lower number of vehicles on the roads.

An average of 243.9 crashes per year were reported to the police per year, according to the data. Of the total 2,439 crashes, 42 of these were fatal.

A total of 45 fatalities have been recorded across Pembrokeshire in the past decade, 23 of which were car occupants.

13 of the deaths on the roads were motorcyclists, while seven were pedestrians.

There were eight recorded fatal crashes reported to the police in 2019 – the highest in the past 10 years – while 2014 and 2015 both saw six fatal crashes recorded.

2019 saw three pedestrians, three car occupants and two motorcyclists lose their lives on the road, the highest number in a single year in the last decade.

The Department for Transport recorded 111 people being killed or seriously injured on the roads that year.

2020 and 2021 were both affected by the coronavirus lockdowns, with one fatality in 2020 and four in 2021. A total of 50 people were killed or seriously injured in 2020, while 86 were in 2021.

Meanwhile, only two fatalities were recorded on the roads in 2018 and three were recorded in 2016.