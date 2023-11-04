The B4318 is closed both ways from Gumfreston Church to Clickett Lane in Tenby, due to flooding.

The road has been closed since yesterday, November 3.

Pembrokeshire County council says that the road has closed due to localised flooding of the River Ritec.

It will remain closed over the weekend.

As the flood warning is still in place and the council is urging people not to attempt to drive through the flood water.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has updated its Flood Warning for the area saying that the river levels are extremely high and are currently just below the highest ever recorded for the Ritec.

“Some roads in this area are closed and likely to remain so for several more days, with further disruption in the area possible,” said NRW.

“We advise vehicles not to attempt access.”

The agency added that, due to the restriction of the tidal outfall, water levels may remain high for several days, and will rise over the period of each high tide.

The next peak is expected to occur at 12:30pm today, Saturday November 4 “Advice is that the public should avoid this area until such time as the Flood Warning has been removed,” said NRW.

A Flood Alert is also in place for South Pembrokeshire and the Lower Teifi.

“A period of adverse weather has affected this region during the early hours of this morning, Saturday November 4,” said NRW River Levels are expected to respond to the forecast rainfall. Flooding of Low-lying land and roads is expected.”

NRW added that river levels in the River Ritec in the Salterns area of Tenby are likely to remain high for up to seven days with river levels rising slightly as each high tide arrives.

NRW will continue to monitor the situation and updates will be available via its website, liked above.