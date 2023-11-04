With mixed weather over the last few months, we’ve all been eagerly waiting for the annual show of autumn colour.

The National Trust has said that it’s finally here and a kaleidoscope of rich browns, golden yellows, vibrant reds, and vivid oranges can be found in gardens, woodlands, and parklands across Wales.

Colby Woodland Garden, Amroth, has been named as one of the Trust’s top spots to enjoy the autumn foliage in all its glory.

“Dig out your knitwear, pull on your walking boots, and feel the crunch of leaves underfoot as you take a walk through an incredibly vibrant landscape at one of National Trust Cymru’s top spots to soak up the autumn colour,” said a trust spokesperson.

Colby Woodland Garden was once an industrial coalfield. Today this peaceful valley and 19th-century estate is home to an eight-acre woodland garden that has masses of vibrant autumn colour to discover.

You can meander along winding garden paths as you look for different varieties of colourful fungi, watch birds and other wildlife preparing for winter, or relax and enjoy a moment of tranquillity in the sky gazing glade.

Elsewhere, enjoy the Japanese Maples, Liquidambar and the extraordinary golden Ginko tree near the stream in the meadow, visit the small orchard, or kick through fallen leaves as you watch dappled sunlight steaming through the golden canopy of the native trees around you.

Find out more at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/wales/colby-woodland-garden.

You can find out more about other top spots in Wales for gorgeous gardens and autumn leaf viewing at www.nationaltrust.org.