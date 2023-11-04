Tenby Rotary Club, in conjunction with Tenby United RFC, usually puts on a stunning display, complete with bonfire, at Tenby Rugby Ground on Heywood Lane.

The event is a charged-for display which last year cost £5 for adults and £3 for children with concessions for families.

Tenby Rotary Club realised that it had run into a problem this summer when its usual supplier quoted £4,500 for a display that last year had cost £2500.

“At this price we will have to significantly increase the entrance fee, and we are not sure that this is a viable option,” said the club.

In addition to this, Tenby Rotary’s usual company, which is based in the Midlands, decided this year that Pembrokeshire was too far to travel.

The rotary put a shout out asking for recommendations for a new supplier.

The club confirmed that a new company that was less expensive has been identified but was unable to help this year.

It is hoped that the much-loved event will return to Tenby next year.